Hard Rock Tejon is now looking forward to hiring employees this summer

Progress on Hard Rock Tejon Casino remains unfazed by the turmoil on Wall Street, and is on track to open in late 2025

Hiring events are coming next, beginning with managerial positions in May and June, with all other employees starting in July and running through August and September

Once positions are posted online, you can apply at Gotoworkhappy.com

In the wake of Friday's shake-up on Wall Street, Hard Rock Tejon is staying on schedule for bringing in the businesses and people it will need to open its new casino by the end of the year. Representatives met with potential vendors for the hotel and casino at Bakersfield College over the weekend, and despite the stock market drop, officials said they're project is looking up.

"Who doesn't want to work with the Hard Rock?" one attendee said with a laugh.

Hard Rock brought in executives to talk about the recruitment and timelines, while showing off some of their classic memorabilia. And the message they're spreading is local support.

"This is when it gets exciting," said Justin Armstrong, Vice President of Purchasing.

He told me that Friday's invite-only event and the general information session on Saturday were hoping to find potential partners and future family members in Kern County.

"We're looking for meaningful partnerships, where you contribute to our business and quality of service," said Armstrong, "it's guest services in the end, and our goal is to help grow your business."

And the curiosity factor brought out many residents interested to see if their passion might be a fit for this entertainment oasis at the base of the grapevine.

"I'm hoping in the future that maybe we can give our music awards at the Hard Rock," said Rosalyn Stevens with the Bakersfield Music Awards, "how wonderful for Kern County."

"As we try to invest in small businesses, and make sure that growth happens, to see outside sources help that heartbeat grow more is satisfying for us," said Troy and Melissa Fidis with the Epic Company.

While this was not a job fair, which will come later, it was an opportunity to take the first step towards joining the family. Officials even rolled out Bakersfield music royalty, with a warmup suit belonging to Jonathan Davis of KORN. Friday's gathering ended before the stock market closed on Friday, and despite a tenuous outlook by many analysts of the immediate future, Hard Rock President Chris Kelley told me Saturday the company was pushing to open Phase One by year's end. Officials said more than 450 people showed up on Saturday, some with resumes, thinking it was a job fair, but that is still to come. Manager positions will go online next month with a hiring event in June. Then, all positions will be posted in July with various hiring events in August and September. Hard Rock said they hope to hire at least 50% of the workforce from Kern County.

