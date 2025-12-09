Harmony Court Seniors still seeking safety solutions months after initial complaints

In August, we sat down with senior residents at the Oildale complex who expressed worries about vandalism, theft, and trespassing from patrons of nearby motels and businesses. Residents hoped coverage would force management to act, but they say little has changed.

"I've been cussed out. I've been threatened," one resident said.

"My camera is going off all night long," another resident said.

While canvassing the neighborhood last week, we heard from residents who wouldn't appear on camera but offered varying opinions on the complex. Two neighbors from the August coverage agreed to revisit their stories, insisting on anonymity because they fear retaliation.

They said some actions have been taken, including the introduction of a neighborhood watch program, but said they don't feel the complex is taking their concerns to heart.

"It's hard to work with people when only half the people show up in the meeting, the neighborhood watch meeting," one resident said.

"They did the parking lot. They sanded down the sidewalk. We got new security, but I found out through management, our new security company is only available from 10 pm to 8 am, so that does us no good," the resident said.

Both residents said they want to speak up again in hopes that things will change.

"Because I still hope something will change if I'm not here, because I plan on not staying here. I want to move," one resident said. "I'd like to see some barbed wire, I'd rather I already felt like I'm in prison."

"I would like to see the wall up all the way around. I would like to have better security. I would like to see this whole place gated in," another resident said.

We reached out to the property manager for Harmony Court for comment by phone and email, and received no response. I spoke with the regional manager of the property management company over the phone, who said she could not comment but would forward the request to her supervisor. At this point, it appears these seniors have run into their own brick wall.

