Harris Road neighbors push for safety changes after deadly crash

Residents living along Harris Road say they are once again pushing for safer streets after a crash two weeks ago claimed the lives of three people.

Neighbors have now started going door-to-door collecting signatures, hoping to bring attention to what they describe as years of dangerous traffic conditions along the roadway.

Leading the petition effort is Evelyn Delgado, who says she has witnessed numerous crashes during the 15 years she has lived on Harris Road.

“Our streets I think are a danger to everybody. Everybody speeds through these streets and I feel like sometimes we’re not even safe in our own house,” said Delgado.

According to city officials, 16 major crashes were recorded along Harris Road between April 2021 and April 2026, resulting in 9 deaths.

The latest crash happened April 23 at Harris Road and Summer Springs Drive, killing three people, including married couple Omar Zacarias and Sylvia Reyes.

Neighbors say the tragedy became a turning point for the community.

Residents have since spent days walking through neighborhoods with clipboards in hand, asking community members to support their push for safety improvements.

“You know I always see kids riding on bikes, I see kids walking their dogs, and people walking with their kids so it’s better to have at least some safety for our community, for our people, and for our kids,” said neighbor Kenneth Cruz.

Amanda Bluemel, who has lived near Harris Road for 26 years, says she has long feared something like this would happen.

“I have always told my husband over the last 25 years, what’s it going to take? Someone to get killed before something is done? And that’s what happened,” said Bluemel.

Neighbors say they have noticed an increased police presence in the area since the crash, but many believe more permanent safety measures are needed.

The petition effort calls for changes including a traffic study, increased enforcement, and additional roadway safety improvements.

Residents say the goal is to collect as many signatures as possible before May 13, when they plan to present the petition during a Bakersfield City Council meeting.

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