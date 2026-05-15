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Hart Memorial Park bike and pedestrian safety project seeks community input

Kern County Public Works is gathering public feedback on a plan to build a separated bike path along Alfred Harrell Highway and add a roundabout near Hart Park's east entrance.
Kern County is asking for public feedback on a proposed bike and pedestrian safety project near Hart Memorial Park along Alfred Harrell Highway. 🚴
Kern County seeks input on Hart Park bike and pedestrian safety plan
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Kern County Public Works is gathering community feedback on a proposed bike and pedestrian safety project that could bring new infrastructure to Hart Memorial Park and the surrounding area.

The county held a community meeting at Hart Memorial Park on Thursday to hear from residents about the proposal, which would create a separated Class 1 bike path between Fairfax Road and Hart Park. The path would connect to existing and future pathways from Lake Ming to Lake Buena Vista.

Salvador Gomez of Kern County Public Works said the project is designed to address safety concerns raised by cyclists.

"They have safety concerns regarding speed, have no separation between the cyclists and vehicles. This project will give you that separation through barrier. Whether it be K-rail or a guard rail."

The proposal also includes reducing traffic lanes, adding a roundabout near the park's east entrance, and creating more space for shared bike and walking paths inside Hart Park.

Officials say the county will continue gathering public feedback before making a final decision on submitting the grant application to the state.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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