Harvick Foundation Junior Golf Championship tees it up at Bakersfield Country Club

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For the third straight year, the AJGA Open at Bakersfield Country Club has transformed into the Kevin Harvick Foundation Junior Championship, bringing competitive golf opportunities to young players across our neighborhood and beyond.

The event kicked off Tuesday morning with a junior-amateur fundraiser, drawing players from across California.

For the last three years, the charitable foundation of the Bakersfield native and NASCAR icon has sponsored the event and joked that it's one of two times he plays all year. With the jokes aside, Harvick noted the foundation wanted to hone in on this event becuase of what it does for kids not just here in Bakersfield but throughout the Central Valley and beyond.

"You get a first-hand view of the things that happen within the golf world that are great for the kids and great for people you know, to learn how to be people, good people. And so, you know, the AJGA, our foundation, is all about kids, and it falls in line with the things that we like to do, to give kids an opportunity to do things that they might not otherwise have the chance to do, and that is very much in line with the AJGA," Harvick said.

For young golfers in our neighborhood, this tournament has become a highlight of their competitive calendar.

"The greens looked really great, I'm familiar with the course, I've been a member here for four years. I'm going to trust my gut and be good with it," Bob O'Hara said.

"Honestly, it's a great tournament. It's like my number one tournament. The whole summer I've looked forward to playing. Every year it hasn't disappointed," Carson Sorci said.

According to the AJGA, the Harvick Foundation's sponsorship contributes "to the overall growth and development of young men and women through providing competitive junior golf opportunities."

The Kevin Harvick Foundation Junior Championship tees of its first of three days on Wednesday at 7 a.m.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

