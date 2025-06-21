BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The incident that claimed Joel Morales' life remains unresolved according to the Bakersfield Police Department, leaving his family frustrated and seeking justice.



Joel Rigoberto Morales, died in a canal crash in South Bakersfield on June 20, 2023. The vehicle he was driving submerged in a canal following a collision with another car.

Bakersfield Police Department confirmed the case remains open with no arrests made.

Morales' family is still seeking answers and feels frustrated with the lack of progress.

Joel Rigoberto Morales was 18 years old when he left his home to head to the gas station. Now, candles pictures and flowers are displayed as his final remembrance. Friday marked his two year death anniversary and the family says they're still left without answers.

"I'm watching from away sitting on the couch, and I’m just looking at my three kids hug each other and tell each other they love each other, and he had them both in his arms and kissed each one and told them I'll be back I promise,” said Mother of Joel, Alma Morales.

Morales recalls the last time she saw her son before he left for the gas station.

"He shut the door and left to the store, and never returned,” said Morales.

Back on June 20, 2023, Joel was involved in a car crash where his vehicle ended up in the canal off South H and Berkshire road.

Rescue efforts were attempted by officers at the scene but were unsuccessful.

Reports say another person was also involved in the crash however a statement sent to us by BPD says that the case is still open and "No arrests have been made." BPD adding no other information can be provided.

So with two years passed and no answers, the family feels like there is no justice.

"My son did not drive his car alone into the ditch,” said Morales. “There has to be some sort of justice, we need answers."

Joel's tia, Nayda Flores tells me since her nephew's passing, she and her family have gone to law enforcement asking for answers, making public records requests, and attempting to make a civil suit but all efforts have been unsuccessful.

"It's frustrating because they're literally just putting us to one place to another,” said Flores.

Joel's mother says it's been an overwhelming journey, but she wont rest until she's able to figure out what exactly happened to her son.

"I want closure which I don't think I'll ever get. Peace, to someday live in peace just to know everything was done,” said Morales.

The family says they'll be hosting a celebration of life for Joel at his final resting place, continuing to keep his spirit alive as they search for answers.

