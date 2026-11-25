BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Thanksgiving Eve can mean packed bars, reunions with old friends and a few drinks. But before the night gets going, local bar owners and safety advocates say there is one part of the plan that shouldn’t wait until last call: how you’re getting home.

Attorney Chris Hagan, a partner at Chain | Cohn | Clark, said having more transportation options doesn’t eliminate the problem if people still choose to drive after drinking.

“It’s just people making a decision to get behind the wheel,” Hagan said. “That’s what it boils down to.”

And he cautioned against a common justification: “I’m only a few minutes from home.”

“It just takes pulling out of a parking spot. It just takes making a right-hand turn onto a roadway to get home, and you’ve had too much to drink,” Hagan said, noting that even a short trip can put pedestrians, cyclists and other drivers at risk.

At Pyrenees Cafe in Bakersfield, owners Julie and Rod Crawford say they’re preparing for one of their busiest nights of the year.

The Crawfords said they expect thousands of customers on Thanksgiving Eve and are preparing with security, ID checks and staff watching for customers who may have had too much to drink.

Sometimes, they said, preventing impaired driving means stepping in before someone ever reaches their car.

“There’s a hundred times where we’ve gotten their keys, and we said, ‘Let’s call your parents, let’s do something,’” the Crawfords said. “It’s about responsibility.”

When someone has had too much to safely get behind the wheel, the Crawfords said part of their responsibility as bar owners is helping that person find another way home.

“It’s cheaper for us to get them home and get them home safe to their parents and their family than it is to let them try and roll out of here and do something that they shouldn’t be doing,” they said.

Options for getting home safely in Bakersfield:

For people who are drinking, getting home safely doesn’t necessarily mean leaving their vehicle behind.

Along with Uber, Lyft or a completely sober designated driver, Bakersfield-based Designated Driver Inc., or DDI, offers another option. The company says a driver can come to a customer’s location and drive both the customer and their vehicle home. DDI says it operates seven days a week, 365 days a year. [ddiofbako.com]

AAA and MADD also recommend deciding how you’ll get home before a celebration begins. Their recommended options include a sober designated driver, a ride-hailing service, public transportation where available or arranging a safe place to stay. They also stress that a designated driver should remain free of alcohol and other impairing substances, not simply be the person who drank the least. [mwg.aaa.com]

For anyone considering the bus on Thanksgiving Day itself, Golden Empire Transit District says fixed-route and GET-A-LIFT service will not operate Thursday, Nov. 26. Service is scheduled to resume Friday. [getbus.org]

The takeaway ahead of the holiday is simple: if drinking is part of the plan, the ride home should be part of it too.

Whether that means calling a rideshare, choosing a sober designated driver or using another safe option, make that decision before it’s time to leave.

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