Health benefits of Pickleball and how it can improve your daily life

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Pickleball has been gaining traction in the city of Bakersfield for a few years now, but what many community members don't know is how beneficial it is for their health. Residents have found themselves in the best shape of their lives and all they did was pick up the paddle.

Tony Andrews was an avid CrossFit competitor until a painful injury sidelined him — then his doctor suggested pickleball. What followed was an inspiring comeback: a new sport, renewed confidence, and a love for movement he thought he'd lost.

Tony Andrews Gold & Silver Medalist in USA Amateurs Pickleball National Championships said "Just like CrossFit I've been able to maintain that level of cardio that comes with the sport. The mobility I've continued to see myself gain with pickleball is amazing. The lateral movement around the core, helps me as I get older. Being able to maintain that movement is such a great benefit."

Healthcare professionals are championing this surging sport among older adults — praising its quick, low‑impact movement for rebuilding strength, sharpening balance and protecting independence as we age.

Christopher Hamilton Sports Medicine Orthopedic Surgeon said "The good side is it's getting people active who weren't as active as before. Clearly the more activity, the more people lose weight. Generally the social aspects of playing a sport like pickleball are great for mental health and wellness."

Neighbors say picking up pickleball transformed their health — restoring strength, mobility and confidence they originally thought was gone. Tony Andrews and partner Holly England won silver at the Pickleball National Championships for Amateurs in San Diego, and Holly says that podium finish has reignited her hunger to keep improving.

Holly England Silver Medalist in USA Amateur Pickleball National Championships said "The biggest thing I've noticed is that I rarely get sick. I feel like I have more energy throughout my days. Some days I feel like I can conquer the world. We usually spend about 3-4 hours playing so getting your heart rate up for that long of a period and then allowing your body to recover can be beneficial."

Tony tells me that at first he was a skeptical of the new sport, but he realized that there was a community of all ages and expertise to learn from. He tells me the community alone motivates him to keep thriving in the sport.

"The community that comes along with pickleball are all supporting. When we talk about health and wellness, pickleball obviously provides the exercise, but being around a social network also helps us with our well being as well." said Andrews

For our Bakersfield residents The Bakersfield Racquet Club is always accepting new members to join this growing sport.

