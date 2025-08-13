Health: Keeping your child safe as they enter the classrooms

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — August is Child Immunization Awareness Month & health care professionals speak on the importance of your child being vaccinated entering the classroom. One shot can prevent a variety of illnesses.

As the school year is starting doctors across the country are advocating for your child to get their immunization shots. As your child reenters the classroom having the shot can potentially protect them from a wide range of bacterial diseases.

August is recognized as Child Immunization Awareness Month, highlighting the importance of vaccinations in protecting your child, yourself, and your entire family from various diseases. These illnesses can be transmitted through objects and toys, and without proper immunization, your child could unknowingly act as a carrier.

Nohemy Morones Family Medicine Physician at Kaiser said "Vaccines are all about prevention, we want to make sure that we can prevent some of these diseases that can have serious consequences with certain patients. If they get there timely vaccines then they don’t have to worry about it. Its not just about the individual its more for the greater community."

Staying up to date with your shots can prevent a wide variety of diseases. From measles, whooping cough, and others.

"There’s a lot of diseases it can help prevent. Measles , Mumps, rubella, tetanus. When flu comes around later in the year it can help with that also and covid. There are multiple diseases it can help prevent and if you are unsure, it’s really important to talk to your doctor to see what you need. So you can be up to date on all your vaccines." said Morones

Dr. Morones explains that although August emphasizes child vaccinations, it's equally important for the entire community to keep their immunizations up to date. She mentions that when a significant portion of the population is vaccinated, we can achieve what is known as community immunity.

"Which means that the people for example like infants, or certain individuals with medical conditions. If the majority of people are vaccinated then that will help them get ill as well. It’s about the individual and the greater community to keep us all safe and healthy." said Morones

It’s recommended to check in with your doctors once a year to see if you need to be vaccinated.

"Don’t be afraid, I know a lot of people don’t like needles. This is an investment in your long term health for you, your family, and the greater community. Don’t be afraid to come in, make sure your healthy and everyone around you is healthy." said Morones

Doctor Morones tells me keeping your child up to date on their shots can better their experience throughout the school year. Especially during the colder seasons.

