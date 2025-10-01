Healthcare professionals urge residents to get their flu shot this upcoming flu season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In 2024 we saw the highest amount of hospitalizations due to the flu in a decade. Healthcare professionals urge community members to get their flu shot so they are prepared for this upcoming flu season.

Flu season is quickly approaching and health care professionals across the country are advocating for members in their community to get their flu shot. In 2024 the country saw the highest hospitalizations affecting all age groups in over a decade.

October is the start of flu season, and some symptoms you should look out for are, running nose, sore throat, coughing, body aches, muscle pains, bedridden, and high fever levels. Healthcare professionals believe this season could be just as serious as last year and want the community to be ready.

Dr. Puja Vithalani Family Medicine Physician for Kaiser Permanente said "Year to year the flu virus itself will change. We do the flu shots based on predictions what's going on in other countries that get their winter before us. It is only a prediction, sometimes there are different strains that become more prevalent."

Julisa Sanchez is an advocate for health as she is a healthcare major at CSUB. She says she has practiced getting the vaccine yearly and she saw the difference it made in her life.

Julisa Sanchez Community Member said "Personally it has prevented me from getting sick over the years because the other years I didn't take it I got sick a lot. It was awful."

The vaccine offers two formulations: a standard dose for patients six months and older, and a high-dose version specifically designed for adults over 65. Recent data shows adults 75 and older face the highest hospitalization risks. Mike Brokken credits his annual vaccination for keeping him healthy.

Mike Brokken Kaiser Permanente Patient said "Well I haven't had the flu at all, I've never had a symptom and very rarely get sick. It doesn't hurt, or take long unless you go on TV."

Dr. Vithalani tells me the flu is a virus and they don't have any antibiotics against it. When you do catch it, they depend on your bodies immune system to kill it off. The more vaccines distributed will make your community a safer place this season.

Sanchez says "I know flu shots can be controversial, but I do believe medicine is backed up with years of research. Highly professional people major and study the virus throughout their life. Which is why I believe it can be beneficial for your body."

Flu season can last all the way until May and It's as easy as reaching out to your health provider and setting up an appointment.

