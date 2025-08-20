Heartbroken mother of Brody Davis demands justice

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Sebastian Dominguez, the 19-year-old accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Brody Davis, appeared in court for the first time since the incident, which took place early Sunday morning.

Dominguez pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge. No bail was set.

"It's just very sad to see a 19-year-old do what he did to my son," said Ramona Garcia, Davis's mother.

I spoke with Garcia, who was in court to see Dominguez arraigned. She says she has seen numerous videos taken from that night and calls Dominguez's actions evil.

"And I guarantee you it was about showing off," Garcia said.

Garcia says in one video she saw a Bakersfield Police Department patrol vehicle driving by the crowd of teens and shining a spotlight on them before driving away from the scene.

"And I just feel like Bakersfield police department failed my son for not enforcing the curfew," Garcia said.

When we spoke with BPD a day after the incident, they told us the department isn't responsible for daily enforcement of park closures.

"I mean officers will try and enforce the curfew stuff if they come across it, however, it just depends on call for service throughout the city," said James Jones, Bakersfield Police Department.

Garcia says the community of Taft has shown her a lot of love and support, telling her how much her son will be missed. She tells me Davis wanted to go into the Air Force after he graduated.

"He was just the best, he was the best. He had dreams, big dreams. And it kills me because those dreams were about to become a reality," Garcia said.

There is a Go-Fund-Me set up if you would like to support the family of Brody Davis.

"And I hope that we get justice for my baby," Garcia said.

Dominguez is set to be back in court on August 28.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

