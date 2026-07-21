Heat safety tips for dogs as triple-digit temperatures hit Kern County this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Triple-digit temperatures expected to last the next week are raising concerns for pet owners in Kern County. Kern County Animal Services is reminding residents that heat can become dangerous for dogs much faster than many people realize.

Nick Cullen with Kern County Animal Services said officers regularly encounter animals in the field showing signs of heat-related illness.

"But our officers certainly pick up a lot of animals out in the field that have been out for a while, who have been exposed to the elements, and after they get here we see the signs of heat exhaustion and heat illness," Cullen said.

Cullen said there is a range of heat-related illnesses seen each summer, and catching warning signs early is key to preventing a medical emergency.

"Our team just knows that we just got to rush and get them out of the elements, out of the sun, get them some fresh water, cool them down, bring them into the air conditioning, just like you would do for a family member," Cullen said.

Unlike people, dogs cannot communicate when something is wrong, which is why animal experts say pet owners need to know what signs to watch for.

"If your animal is panting really heavy and it's salivating a lot, and it's kind of not wanting to get up and get going? That's early signs of heat illness that we see here all the time," Cullen said.

Cullen said those symptoms are often overlooked by owners who assume their dog is just tired from a walk or a trip to the park. He said if a pet is acting differently than normal after being out in the heat, owners should not ignore it. That can include excessive panting, rapid breathing, lethargy, or other unusual behavior.

"Whenever your animal is starting to behave abnormally, it might be a good idea to get them into a vet, especially if they've been outside and exposed to the heat," Cullen said.

Animal Services says the best thing pet owners can do is know what is normal for their animal, keep them hydrated, and pay attention to any changes in behavior when temperatures climb.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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