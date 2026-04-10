Help and hope for the homeless in the riverbed encampment clean-up

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Local officers and Flood Ministries are hitting the riverbeds to help the homeless get back on their feet by giving them resources.

Gary, like many others living along the riverbeds, says getting off the street isn’t always simple. For him, it’s not just about finding a bed, it’s about finding a place for his dog, too.

Outreach teams with Flood say it’s all about care and compassion, meeting people where they’re at.

Scott McArdle is the Program Manager for Outreach at Flood Ministries, and he says “Anytime we can come out there and try and take the time to have that heart-to-heart conversation and let people know we’re not here, you know, to try and force anything. We’re here because we want to spread some love to you.”

Bakersfield police periodically go out and clear these areas. They call it an “encampment cleanup.” And that’s where groups like Flood Ministries come in. They’re there to help people connect with services. In March alone, the Street Impact Team took 23 people and 5 dogs to the Brundage Lane Navigation Center.

Curtis Kniffen is a Police Officer with the BPD Street Impact Team.

“We don’t always want to come out here and enforce a law. Many of these individuals are struggling and simply need a second chance. So we like to show them that there is the other side of law enforcement and the system, and getting back on their feet and hooking them up with the resources they need.”

For some, that first conversation can be the start of something new.

“Maybe today is the day where somebody says, ‘Man, you know, I’m just tired of always getting cleared out. I’m tired of always having to move around. I need to do something different in my life." McArdle said.

And for Gary, that moment could be now. “I’m just tired of living out here, and hopefully this gets my life going where it should go.”

Officials say every interaction counts — and while not everyone accepts help right away, they’ll keep showing up, hoping the next conversation could change a life.

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