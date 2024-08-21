Helpful tips to keep your child focused for the upcoming school year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Students of Kern County are returning back to the campuses. Teachers and educator specialist share some knowledge on how to keep your child prepared and ready for the school year. @ericjdockery



Build a quiet area for homework, allowing them to absorb all the information.

If your child needs extra help after hours with certain curriculum look into tutoring organizations.

Routines help your child gain confidence in their daily activities.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Students across Kern County are starting to jump back into school. I'm Eric J. Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. While kids settle back in, education specialists say it's important to recognize your child's needs, earlier than later... to optimize their learning.

"I'm so excited I'm always so happy to come back and see our students!"

It's an exciting time for 8th grade teacher Sara Golightly. During this time, it's also part of her job to recognize when a student needs extra help during the day or after school.

"There's so many students who feel uncomfortable speaking out or they get embarrassed when they struggle so its really important to pay attention to those kids because it's a lot more going on beneath the surface." said Sara Golightly

Education specialist tell me that its important to give students daily routines, setting up an area for homework so they can focus and truly absorb the information.

Delia Navarro said "Routines are very important portion of it. Students will thrive when they have a set routine. That includes homework, after school bedtime, morning routines. Their attitude towards learning in the morning is really important for setting the tone for the day."

Teachers tell me schools like Stonecreek Junior High, truly take initiative when it comes to preparing their students for the future.

Sara says "As a avid demonstration school we really go into those type of strategies. They have their Stonecreek binders, they have their planners that they fill out every week. We have them revisit their planners to make sure they are getting all their assignments done and organized. It really just helps them figure out what to do when they move onto higher education."

If your student needs extra help during this year, there are multiple facilities that tutor and give them the needed attention. For 23ABC, I'm Eric J Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

