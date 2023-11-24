HELPING ANIMALS: Local kid gives back to shelter dogs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Typically, a young kid would ask for gifts for themselves on their birthday. Archie Dransoff decided to use that time to help give back to shelter dogs.

"In my neighborhood, I see a lot of stray dogs, and I feel bad for them because they have no shelter," said Dransoff.

Archie, who lives in Bakersfield, saw a need for dogs at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center. By sharing an Amazon Wishlist on social media, Archie and his family contacted friends, family, and others to bring donations for the dogs instead of gifts for him.

"It could make them feel more comfortable at the shelter until they find their forever home," said Dransoff.

Archie's Mom says he collected more than 150 blankets, dog beds, food bowls, toys, and other items.

When asked about seeing the donations, Archie responded, "I was very excited, it was a lot. I was very excited and happy."

For more information on the Bakersfield Animal Care Center, check out their website.

