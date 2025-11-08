Helping Families one Resource at a Time

For many expecting parents, it can be exciting waiting to meet your baby, but for some, its can also be incredibly stressful. That’s where our annual Community Baby Shower steps in, helping families like the Stiles.

“Both of us have come from backgrounds of homelessness addiction. It was a scary thing for me at first because like I said I didn’t have the money, I didn’t have the resources,” said Megan Stiles, client of Bakersfield Pregnancy Center.

For Megan and Eric Stiles, they say they had no idea how they were going to prepare for the arrival of baby Aspen.

Until Megan decided to reach out for help.

“I looked online for where I can get an ultrasound done for free and I found the pregnancy center,” said Megan. “They did my ultrasound and told me about the classes.”

Both enrolling in courses at the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center, the Stiles say not only were they taught how to care for their baby, but the center ensured that they had the tools necessary to succeed.

“We got our changing table from here, we got a swing from here, I mean we got clothes, shoes, shoes that isn’t even going to fit him yet for like another year,” said Eric.

According to the center, the Stiles are one of 350 families that are assisted by them every month.

Providing clothes, knowledge, and other essentials, the center often runs out of items fast.

That’s where our Community Baby Shower event comes in, we help to collect donations like diapers, wipes, formula, essentials that help families like the Stiles thrive.

Megan adding, the center didn’t just give her a means of providing for her family, but rather, a second chance on life.

“It’s been a beautiful experience and we are very grateful for this, the whole program, the god based program, I love it,” said Megan.

We’ll be accepting various kinds of donations at any of these locations:

Anthem Welcome Center

1491 White Lane

Brooks Brothers Interiors

2821 Brundage Ln

Hoffmann Hospice

4325 Buena Vista Road

All Tri-Counties Bank Locations

- PostNet

6077 Coffee Rd #4

13061 Rosedale HWY G

Or, if you’d like to donate in person, join us at our station on November 20th at 321 21st street for our drive through event.

