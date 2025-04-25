Helping give wounded heroes a second chance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A group of retired law enforcement officers and veterans in Kern County is working to raise awareness and support for PTSD and mental health struggles among veterans and first responders.



The effort was sparked by the recent suicides of local combat veterans and a first responder, prompting BL Solutions and Operation Second Chance to collaborate on community outreach.

They are organizing a clay shooting fundraiser on May 10 at 5 Dogs Range, with proceeds staying local to aid those silently battling mental health challenges.Video shows

Despite Kern County’s strong support for veterans, law enforcement and first responders, many in our community continue to quietly struggle with post-traumatic stress and mental health challenges. Often, it's a quiet battle.

Now, a group of retired law enforcement officers and military veterans are stepping up to address the issue head-on.

BL Solutions, a local private security firm co-founded by former Kern County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Richard Garrett, has made it a mission to employ and support fellow veterans and retired first responders. But last year, they realized a bigger issue still needed to be addressed.

“We have a few dear friends in the Bakersfield area that died due to suicide,” Garrett said. “That started a conversation within our own company about what we were doing for our employees. It was an issue that hit home for a few of us.”

Garrett said they began within their own company, checking in with the veterans they employed. As they did, it opened their eye to the vast number of service members facing these struggles.

“Having lost two combat veterans in Bakersfield last year and a first responder in Bakersfield was absolutely heartbreaking, and it shook our company to its core," he said.

In their search for solutions, Garrett connected with Josh Conner, a retired U.S. Army veteran and representative for Operation Second Chance, an organization that supports veterans and first responders living with PTSD.

“I do suffer from PTSD myself,” Conner said. "A lot of my friends would say, "No, you always look fine, you're okay."

Through the organization Operation Second Chance, Conner now works with veterans and first responders who might not know where to turn for help.

“It’s not a scheduled thing, it’s not going on record,” Conner said. “It’s just another veteran wanting to help other veterans. Just talking it out in an open environment can make a difference.”

Garrett and Conner connected and found that their goals aligned. Together, they decided to organize a clay shooting fundraiser — not just to raise money, but to raise awareness.

“It’s heartbreaking when people you care about take their own lives and you didn’t see any of the signs,” Garrett said. “Because sometimes, they just weren’t there.”

The charity clay shoot is set for May 10 at 5 Dogs Range. All proceeds will stay local to support veterans and first responders in Kern County. The event has already received thousands of dollars in pledges from local sponsors, and organizers are still looking for vendors, sponsors and participants.

“The more attention we can bring to this, the more it will be on the forefront of everybody’s mind,” Garrett said.

They hope it will help raise the voices of those still fighting their silent battles.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, call or text the 24-hour Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

If you'd like to participate in the clay shoot, call (661) 705-2500.

