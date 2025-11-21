Henrietta Weill Memorial Child Guidance Clinic brings holiday cheer to local families

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Henrietta Weill Memorial Child Guidance Clinic is launching its annual Family Holiday Experience, helping local families this season with necessities.

The clinic’s annual Holiday Family Program is in full swing — providing gifts, toys, and necessities to local families so they can receive a full holiday experience.

One year ago, I met one of the families who benefited from this program. “We made a decision a long time ago that we weren't going to let life get the best of us… We just dug deep, and we both come from good stock, so we had a support system — our church and God.” Ruben Rivera tells me.

The clinic says it’s been doing this for about 20 years — but this year, the need is even greater. More families are asking for help, many facing rising costs of rent, food, and child care.

During Thanksgiving, families receive food baskets — and for Christmas, children receive gifts, a Christmas tree, ornaments, and even a Christmas dinner.

Candy Coats is the Human Resources Manager at the clinic and she says, “A lot of our families that we deal with here at the clinic are medical-based individuals, which means they’re low income and may not be able to provide a Thanksgiving or Christmas experience for themselves, so we've taken it upon ourselves to start this program.”

This program also helps encourage families to stay engaged in their treatment — supporting them as they work toward their goals inside the clinic. They add that the Family Holiday Experience is one more way to motivate and empower families to keep moving toward those goals.

“The Henrietta Wellness Center really came through with all kinds of extras — like the Christmas tree, presents for our kids — little stuff that we didn't have to invest in to make the holidays one to remember.” Ruben Rivera said.

Ruben adds that since the last time I saw his family, there have been bumps — but they continue to push forward and hold on to their support system, including the clinic.

If you’re looking to volunteer with this year’s Family Holiday Experience, call the clinic at (661) 322-1021

