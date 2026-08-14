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HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visits Bakersfield for nutrition and healthy food roundtable

Kennedy met with Congressman Vince Fong and local partners at Edible School Yard Kern County to discuss nutrition education and food access.
RFK Jr. in Bakersfield
23ABC
RFK Jr. in Bakersfield
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visited Bakersfield Thursday to meet with local and federal partners about healthy food access and nutrition education.

Kennedy met with Congressman Vince Fong and other partners at Edible School Yard Kern County. The roundtable focused on ensuring people in the area have access to healthy food and the knowledge to incorporate it into their daily lives.

The visit comes as the Trump administration has made nutrition and chronic disease prevention a major focus of its health agenda.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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