High school seniors launch Beauty Bank to provide makeup and hygiene products for Kern County teens.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A group of seniors started working on a project to help the community, and now local businesses in the area are participating.

Emily Gonzalez came up with the idea to collect beauty products for teens after volunteering at the Open Door Network, an emergency homeless shelter in Kern County for families with children.

"We were there doing crafts with kids, and in my head, I was like, I'm gonna see little kids. And once I got there, I was like, there here are so many teenagers here. And I had the opportunity to talk to a girl that was explaining that she felt like she wanted to feel pretty, and she wanted to have the opportunity to have her own things, like nice makeup, nice hair tools," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez is part of Senior Rep, a program started by Makenzie Beeney, the owner of Makenzie Photography.

"So there's two sides of my senior rep program. I have my seniors that are going through their senior that represent my photography company and kind of advertise for me naturally and organically throughout their senior year. But on the flip side of that, we do monthly meetings, I mentor them, I become available to them, connect them with other local businesses in town, other leaders in the community," Beeney said.

At one of their meetings, the group started to plan how they could help teens.

"And as we brainstormed, we kind of like added on that and did beauty products, hair tools, skincare products, hygiene, products, and now we have started what they are calling the Beauty Bank," Beeney said.

Boxes for the Beauty Bank can be found at different schools and businesses. The owner of Locale Farm to Table Eatery is also accepting donations.

"It just feels special to know that there's a bunch of people out there that care about our community and making a difference and that we could have some part in it in any way, and it's even better that there's other businesses and schools and people that that we're eager to get involved," the owner of Locale Farm to Table Eatery said.

Gonzalez is amazed to see how her idea has turned into a reality.

"It makes me so excited. I'm so happy that students our age are wanting to help other girls and other, they', like, students at their homeschool," Gonzalez said.

Schools accepting donations:

North: Room 48

Highland: Room 5L

Shafter: Room P5

Frontier: Room 1206

Liberty: Room 1106

BHS: Spindt Hall 104

Centennial: Room 903

CTEG: Sports Medicine

Independence: Room 711

BCHS: Rooms 103,107,105

Businesses accepting donations:

Suck It Up!

Nails By Regina

Staples Energy

Locale Farm to Table

Bright Bite at Style Society

Adventist Health Front Desk

Wild N Styled Inside Haberfelde

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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