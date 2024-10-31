High school students preparing your favorite meal at the ROC Cafe & Bakery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Students from Kern High School District come together to follow their dreams in the culinary world. The ROC Cafe & Bakery is a restaurant ran by students who have a passion for cooking and baking.



Program offered to Junior and Seniors in the Kern High School District.

Students receive college credit for working in the restaurant.

Located at 501 S Mountain Vernon Ave

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Students from the Kern High School District have the opportunity to learn real world experience at the ROC Cafe & Bakery. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. This program is offered to juniors and seniors in the district who are interested in culinary arts.

The ROC Café and Bakery is located on the campus of the Bakersfield Adult School, and students bus from their original high schools to come to work. Some attend class in the morning and work during the afternoon. While others attend class in the afternoon and work in the morning.

Justin Casey Head Chef from the Culinary side said "The skills in the kitchen are easy for me to teach cause the kids are very interested. But if they're showing up late, I like to point out I don't care how well you can dice a carrot. If you can never be on time you're never going to get to that next step where you want to be."

There are two parts to the restaurant, they have the culinary side and the bakery side. Alongside a coffee bar for guest to enjoy their pastries.

"Not a lot of schools have any programs like this, and its cool to have a program like this. You get an insight in the baking world if that's a potential career choice that you have." said Katie Garcia Senior in high school.

This is their third year running this program, helping students reach their dreams outside of the classroom. While students are working they gain college credit from Bakersfield College.

Camala Arreola Senior in high school said "I want to start off first as a private chef. I would like to learn and gain experience, and then I would like to start working for other bigger restaurants. Eventually I would like to open my own restaurant. I want to go to college and take business and culinary classes and hopefully that helps me throughout my journey."

Students who found their love for the industry tend to work with Chef Justin a little more hands on. Some after they graduate actually come back to the restaurant for a full time position.

"Its basically completely changed the course of my life. I wasn't really one for school sticking in the classroom or sitting down. I do have a lot of responsibilities and a whole different view of just not making dishes and having fun but now more of the business side of it, and just making sure everything is right." said Marcelo Avila Graduated Senior Sue Chef

Some of the students tell me they enjoy coming to work, and how Chef Justin brings receipts for them to try and make. They tell me he makes working in the kitchen fun.

The ROC Café is open from 8 to 1:30 from Wednesday to Friday. For 23 ABC Im Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

