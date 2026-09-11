High school students reflect on 9/11's legacy 25 years after the attacks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — High school and college students born after the Sept. 11, 2001, say their perspectives on the tragedy don't always match those who lived through the nation's darkest day.

Bakersfield High School student David Lozano said his view reflects what many in his generation feel.

While he recognizes 9/11 as one of the most defining events in modern U.S. history, he said he doesn't carry the same emotional weight and grief as those who experienced it firsthand.

"I understand the casualties of it and the severities of it, but also it has very little impact on me," Lozano said.

Other students say even though they didn't live through the tragedy, they still feel a deep sense of empathy for the lives forever changed by it.

"I think we should still keep it in honor of people who passed away who lost their life during 9/11," Shariya Thompson said.

A 2021 California law encourages public schools to hold a moment of silence every September 11th to honor the lives lost in the attacks.

But when it comes to teaching students about 9/11, local school districts and teachers have the freedom to decide how — and when — those conversations happen, so the lessons can look different from one school to the next.

"I feel like sometimes it could be emotional because at the same time it be like dang what if dang we were put in that position?" Aubrei James said.

Professors say 9/11 is now often taught as a historic event rather than a lived experience. As the years pass, they say students' emotional connection to the attacks continues to fade with each new generation.

While most Kern County students may not have personally experienced the pain of losing someone on that day, they acknowledge and understand the profound impact 9/11 had on America's history.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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