Highway 166 closes due to flooding as Kern County faces dangerous driving conditions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Highway 166 remains closed between Interstate 5 and Highway 99 due to flooding as Saturday's rainstorm brought dangerous driving conditions across Kern County.

The California Highway Patrol responded to numerous crashes throughout the morning as drivers failed to adjust their speed for wet road conditions, according to Officer DC Williams with Fort Tejon CHP.

"Morning into about now as well as we've seen a lot of crashes where people just aren't slowing down," Williams said.

Saturday's rainstorm dumped an inch of rain across Kern County, creating hazardous conditions on roads in Tejon, Bakersfield and Lamont areas.

Williams emphasized the dangers of driving at high speeds on wet pavement, explaining how easily vehicles can lose control.

"It only takes a minimal amount of water when you're going over 45 or 55 miles an hour where you can hydroplane. And that's where your tires are just on the water and you barely have any contact with the road surface. And when that happens, you're looking at not being able to stop, if you're making a lane change, or if you play the brakes really hard, you're gonna lose control of of your car," Williams said.

The CHP officer encouraged drivers to plan ahead when traveling in rainy conditions.

"Leave early. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination without having to rush. And if you are traveling again, we cannot stress enough the importance of just slowing down," Williams said.

CHP officials recommend people stay home and avoid driving in these dangerous conditions when possible.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

