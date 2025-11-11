Hispanic Chamber of Commerce brings Kern County leaders to discuss Proposition 50's impact

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce brought together Democrats and Republicans to discuss the implications of Proposition 50, which was approved by voters in a special election on November 4th.

The measure gives the state legislature temporary authority to redraw California's congressional district maps, potentially shifting political power toward Democrats.

Michelle Shaw, who attended the chamber's monthly Government Relations Committee meeting, said she appreciated seeing bipartisan discussion on issues affecting Kern County residents.

"Appreciate them unpacking what Prop 50 does and how it's a temporary fix for this moment," Shaw said. "At the end of the day, I appreciate them coming together as Democrats and Republicans, because at the end of the day, we just want everybody to come together so that we can get things done because it's about everyone."

Republican Cathy Abernathy expressed concerns about how the redistricting could impact her party's representation.

"There were nine elected Republicans, there now would be just four because of the way the lines were changed. And that's that's a big issue that we should talk about more," Abernathy said.

Democrat Christian Romo viewed the proposition's passage as a sign that California voters want change.

"This is proof that the people want change, they want something different, and that we're most likely going to take back the house come to midterms next year," Romo said.

The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce holds monthly Government Relations Committee meetings to keep citizens informed about political developments.

"Takes pride in is being able to identify up to the minute and most relevant content to bring before our membership to have a discussion on. We want our membership to know what's going on, how it affects them, so that they know enough about a situation to be engaged," a chamber representative said.

The chamber will post information about their next meeting online.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

