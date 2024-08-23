Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Statewide Convention boosting local economy

BAKERSFIELD, (Calif.) KERO — Over 1,200 people are expected to attend the annual Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. With an influx of people coming into the city, the impacts on the local economy will be huge.



This years theme is about embracing one another, inspiring each other, and empowering all. Members will learn this through various workshops like mental health and communication.

With an expectancy of over 1,200 people, this also affects the rest of downtown from the local restaurants, small businesses, and other amenities Bakersfield has to offer.

Local organizers say three local hotels including the Marriott have been booked out in preparation for the event.



It’s night one of three of the 45th annual Hispanic chamber of commerce statewide convention. With more than 125 local and regional hispanic chambers in attendance, the economic impacts of the convention are huge for the city of Bakersfield.

“This morning we were able to kick off our statewide convention golf Tournament at the Bakersfield country club. It was sold out for the first time in 45 years, the largest golf tournament so were really proud of that,” said President and CEO of the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Jay Tamsi.

Tamsi says this is the first time the convention is being held in Bakersfield and after seeing the success of the golf tournament, he’s looking forward to seeing what comes next.

The three day convention will focus on embracing one another, inspiring each other, and empowering all.

“You can expect about 25 different workshops talking about DEI to starting a business, access to capital, how to build your organization,” said Tamsi.

Tamsi says the convention goes beyond helping business owners but it’s a great way to boost the local economy, and he says he’s already seen some effects.

“We have sold out the Marriott, sold out the Padre Hotel now we’re going into the double tree hotel, lots of the eateries are getting really full so thats bringing a lot of economy you know impact,” said Tamsi.

Over 125 local and regional Hispanic Chambers of Commerce are expected to attend, making a rough estimate of over 1,200 people in attendance for the annual convention.

When it comes to the convention itself, Tamsi says all vendors are from photographers, to videographers and the caters are local, another win for Bakersfield economy.

“We’re talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars that are being invested into Bakersfield this week so, we’re excited about that,” said Tamsi.

The Convention takes place from August 21 to the 23rd. All workshops are free however the luncheons and events must be registered for.Click here for more information.

