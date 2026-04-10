Historic Elks Lodge 325 in east Bakersfield faces possible closure

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A cornerstone of East Bakersfield’s cultural and social life, Elks Lodge 325 a historic African American fraternal organization now faces an uncertain future after years of struggle and a looming financial deadline.

For many in the community, the lodge is far more than a building. It is a place filled with memories, legacy, and resilience.

“I grew up watching my mom and dad come over here to the Elks from across the street,” said Leo Brown, assistant house manager and bartender. “Now I’m the one trying to bring it back, and to even think about it closing it just doesn’t feel real.”

Brown has been connected to the lodge since childhood and now plays a key role in its operations. He says the venue holds deep historical significance, having hosted legendary performers over the years.

“This place is history in this community,” he said. “So many legends came through here.”

The lodge’s journey has not been easy. After a fire in 2017, the building sat vacant for nearly a decade before reopening in December 2025 following extensive renovations led by members and leadership. But despite the progress, financial challenges persist.

Nick Hill, the lodge’s financial recording secretary, says the organization is now facing approximately $10,000 in property tax debt. If unpaid, the property could go into foreclosure and be auctioned off as early as July.

“We’ve been here since 1968,” Hill said. “Now the property’s going into foreclosure, and it’s headed to the auction block.”

Beyond its historical importance, Hill emphasized the lodge’s impact on the surrounding neighborhood.

He says the organization has helped reduce crime and provided stability for residents, including individuals with troubled pasts.

“We’ve had people with strong criminal histories who haven’t had incidents in years,” Hill said. “That speaks volumes.”

For others, the lodge represents a deeply personal support system. Ace Hanks, known locally as DJ Ace, credits the community there with helping him through one of the most difficult times in his life.

“I lost my daughter a few years ago, and when I was DJing here, this community held me down,” Hanks said. “They showed up for me. That’s why this place means so much. That’s why it has to stay open.”

As Hill flips through old photographs documenting decades of gatherings, performances, and milestones, he reflects on what could be lost.

“This isn’t just a building,” he said. “It’s one of the last operating historic Black businesses in East Bakersfield. This is our history our Black history right here.”

Despite the threat of closure, members remain hopeful.

They are now calling on the community for support, encouraging people to attend events and help sustain the lodge during this critical time.

For Elks Lodge 325, the fight to stay open is about more than finances it’s about preserving a legacy that has shaped generations.

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