'Trees of Honor' Historic unions cemetery's tribute to those lost to Cancer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Historic Union Cemetery is continuing its heartfelt tradition of honoring those lost to cancer by inviting the community to participate in its annual Trees of Honor memorial. Pink ribbons tied to trees throughout the cemetery serve as visual tributes to lives lost.

For Griselda Hurtado, Chief Executive Officer of Union Cemetery, the mission is deeply personal. Her mother, Maria Guadalupe Hurtado, was first diagnosed with cancer in 2001 and passed away in 2016 after a long and courageous battle.

“She cared about everybody. She just loved life,” Griselda said, recalling her mother’s energy. “She had the biggest smile and the loudest laugh.”

Maria’s memory lives on through the Trees of Honor initiative, which Griselda helped develop not only to recognize those who’ve been lost but also to offer comfort and solidarity to families enduring similar struggles.

“I wish back then, when my mom was first diagnosed, that there was some kind of support group for the family—to show care, to show that help is out there,” she said. “Support not just for the patients, but for the family too.”

This year’s memorial, taking place on Saturday, September 13, is expected to feature more than 11,000 pink ribbons, all placed by volunteers from the community. The 2025 event is also making a strong push toward youth outreach, partnering with six local high schools to launch early health and wellness education programs.

“It's about prevention and awareness,” said Michael Byers, Union Cemetery Board Member. “It gives young people the opportunity to take preventable measures now. They don’t have to wait until they’re 21 or in their 30s. Because of the surge we’re seeing in young people affected by cancer, the time to act is now.”

As the pink ribbons flutter in the breeze, they do more than honor the past—they help protect the future. By merging remembrance with education, Union Cemetery is creating a space where healing, hope, and proactive care can flourish side by side.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

