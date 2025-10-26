Historic Woolworth’s Reopens, Bringing Nostalgia To Downtown

It’s a new chapter for one of Bakersfield’s most iconic landmarks. The Woolworth Building has reopened its doors, bringing new life and energy to the heart of downtown.

The streets of Downtown Bakersfield were alive with music Saturday afternoon as hundreds gathered to celebrate the grand reopening of the historic Woolworth Building.

Once a cornerstone of the community, the building is famous for housing the country’s last remaining Woolworth’s lunch counter, a place where generations of Bakersfield families once shared meals and memories.

“I was like maybe 8 years old, my grandmother used to bring me here for hotdogs and hamburgers and buy me my chanclas to walk with her,” said attendee Melissa Muro.

Built in 1950, the Woolworth Building has stood in the heart of downtown Bakersfield for 75 years. But when it closed in 2022, community members say it came as a shock.

“It says a lot about who Bakersfield is. We're a small town, and so is Woolworth’s,” said attendee Ana Lizarraga.

Owner and managing director of Woolworth Emily Waite says renovations started, they had one goal in mind, to bring back the nostalgia.

“The renovation has been taken back to its original form in which it was built in 1950. We hope that what they think and feel when they walk into the building is a part of history preserved,” said Waite.

Saturday’s event featured live music and a street fair to celebrate the grand reopening — but many attendees had one thing on their minds: the food.

Just waiting to get in there and taste the food, we love the hamburgers and hotdogs they used to sell 50 years ago when we were little,” said Lizarraga.

If you’re looking for a nostalgic bite to eat, the Woolworth's dining counter is now open to the public, but it’ll be a while until you’re able to get the full experience.

