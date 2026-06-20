Hit-and-run driver arrested for felony DUI after bicyclist struck at Bakersfield intersection

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A bicyclist is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Calloway Drive in Bakersfield early Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection at 1:05 a.m. after reports of a hit-and-run traffic collision. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male down in the roadway suffering from major injuries.

The bicyclist was traveling westbound through the intersection in the crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound. The driver failed to stop for the flashing red signal lights.

The driver, an adult female, fled the scene but was located as she attempted to enter the Westside Parkway. Officers detained her and determined she was intoxicated. She was later booked into the Kern County Lerdo Detention Center on felony DUI causing injury charges.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The intersection of Stockdale Highway and Calloway Drive has 3 lanes of traffic in all four directions. The intersection is controlled by 4-way automated traffic signals, which were set to flashing red due to ongoing construction. All four directions appeared to be flashing properly at the time of the investigation.

During the investigation, a second driver, 49-year-old Vella Marroquin, drove through the cone pattern blocking the roadway and into the crime scene, nearly striking an officer. Marroquin was found to be heavily intoxicated and was arrested for DUI. She was transported and booked into the Kern County Lerdo Detention Center on DUI-related charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to call (661) 327-7111.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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