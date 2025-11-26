Holiday Demand Skyrockets at Food banks as Kern County Families Struggle to Put Food on the Table

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A worrying new normal is unfolding in Kern County: swelling lines at food distributions as more families scramble for basic meals.

Food banks across the region are straining under record demand and behind the numbers are young people like 15-year-old Xavier Chocoteco, who has become the primary provider for his family.

Xavier, a Highland High School student, says hunger was a daily reality.

“It made me feel tired,” he said. “When I was tired, I would find a way to get my energy through school-provided food.”

Those experiences place him among the 22.8% of Kern County children who faced food insecurity in 2022, according to recent data.

For Xavier, the statistic represents more than a number it’s the reason he wakes up before sunrise each morning to secure food for his family.

Sometimes, that means walking miles.

“A seven-mile walk that I took to get here on time and help out others and my family,” he said.

Food Banks Overwhelmed by Demand

Local food banks are feeling the strain. Manuel Carrizalez, director of Stay Focused Ministries an organization that provides food distribution to Kern County families says the calls for help are escalating rapidly.

“More numbers this year. The phone calls are more in demand, and a lot of people are just hurting right now,” Carrizalez said.

He added that one of the most heartbreaking trends is the age of those seeking help.

“We see a lot more in need — a lot younger kids, I’ll say teenagers… and it’s like wow, we’re seeing everything.”

CAPK: Demand Growing Leading Into the Holidays

Many local pantries rely on the Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK), which operates 150 distribution sites throughout the county.

In a statement, CAPK acknowledged the increasing strain on local families, especially ahead of the holiday season:

“This year, we’ve seen an increase in demand leading up to Thanksgiving, as families face higher grocery costs.

In response, CAPK and our agency partners have expanded food distributions, increased outreach in high-need neighborhoods, and worked to ensure emergency food resources are available to anyone who needs support.”

A Teen Helping Others, Even When He’s Hungry

Despite grappling with hunger himself, Xavier continues to volunteer at food banks so others won’t endure what his family does.

“I don’t like seeing people struggle,” he said. “Seeing them go to school hungry puts a little sadness into my heart.”

How You Can Help

As food banks across Kern County face rising demand, residents can support their community this giving season by donating money, non-perishable food, or volunteering their time at a nearby food distribution center.

