Holiday dinners come early to families in need

Volunteers with CAP-K are putting together Christmas presents but not in the form of toys or clothes, but food. With lines wrapping around the parking lot it’s clear that food insecurity continues to be a big issue for kern county families.

“This is necessary, this is essential because we don’t have jobs, were on pension and were older now. No one wants to give us a job,” said community member Andy Medina.

At 75 years old, Andy Medina traveled all the way from Arvin for one thing — a box of food.

It will last him about a week. But with no job and times tougher than ever, Medina says it’s events like these that feed more than his body — they feed his hope.

In the heart of the Kern County Human Services parking lot, CAP-K and a team of dedicated volunteers turned compassion into action — packing food boxes for families who need them most.

The gusty winds didn’t stop volunteers from feeding people, packing food for about 300 families.

Program administrator Kelly Lowery says each box is far more than a holiday meal — it’s a gift of relief, comfort, and hope, easing the stress that can weigh on families during the season.

“During the holidays, when moms and dads are working hard to maybe come up with a little extra for a toy or something for their kids and often times food is one of those things that unfortunately gets cut during times like that,” said Lowery.

Each box is filled with both perishables, non perishables, and snacks for every family.

Resident Maria Reyes tells me events like these are very important for her as it’s not just her she’s trying to feed, but her family of five.

“There is a huge need, right, and the support that they’re giving us is really important for us and everyone else who is here,” said resident Maria Reyes.

Now, there are more ways to help than by volunteering, CAP-K always accepts donations of any amount, simply text Feedkern to 50155.

