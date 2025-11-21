Holiday drive rallies Kern County to help families in need

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Are you ready for the holiday season? If you’re looking to give back to the community, here are a few ways you can help.

The annual Food and Ton of Toys Holiday Drive is back.

Savannah Oates is the PR and Advocacy Manager, for CAPK, and she says, “The more food we get, the more food we get out. So we’re expecting the community to show up, and we’re hoping the community shows up to volunteer.”

CAPK tells me the need is here now more than ever.

“Things look different this holiday season. I would say more people are reaching out to us than ever. We saw that during the government shutdown, distribution — we passed out a million pounds of food in five days.” Savannah Oates said.

JJO Charities is teaming up once again with the Community Action Partnership of Kern Food Bank for its 6th annual Food and Ton of Toys Holiday Drive — collecting food and toy donations to help families across Kern County.

Jimmy Olson with JJO Charities says, “We’re trying to make sure every child smiles on Christmas morning. But more importantly, we’re trying to make sure no child goes to bed hungry — and the statistics are really scary here, where one in three, one in four will go to bed hungry. And that breaks my heart.”

Not only are they looking for food donations, but you can also pitch in by volunteering at the Walmart on Gosford Road.

Andy Foresburg, a local community member, tells me, “I like to help out any way I can. So if I can donate a few items to help somebody, then hopefully they’ll be blessed.”

CAPK serves thousands of local families — and says the need for food, toys, and warm clothes remains high. They’re also holding a coat drive at their M Street location.

The Food and Ton of Toys Drive runs through the 25th from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. And the coat drive will continue through January.

