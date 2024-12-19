Holiday 'Spirit': Jennifer Keel hosts album release party, 'Bakersfield Believes'

'Bakersfield Believes' album release party is Saturday, Dec. 21st at the Crystal Palace, from 2:30 to 4:30 pm

Jennifer Keel and her daughter Katie perform together on several songs

Nearly two dozen local artists and musicians collaborated with Keel to produce this album

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you have one more thing to cross off your shopping list this holiday, why not give something in the 'spirit' of the season.

Local singer and songwriter Jennifer Keel offers something to fill your soul with her new album, 'Bakersfield Believes.'

"I was asked if there were any Christmas songs," said Keel, "well, every song is about Christmas because every song is about Jesus."

Keel is hosting an album release party at the Crystal Palace on Saturday. It's a collection of gospel songs for the holidays, with a host of originals.

"It's what I wanted to bring back, fun, upbeat gospel music we heard as children," said Keel. "Maybe some people haven't heard it and so maybe they'll like it."

And, she's also bringing out some of the current keepers of the Bakersfield Sound to help celebrate.

Keel and Chuck Seaton wrote the single, 'Sweet Tea and Jesus'. She performs it with her daughter Katie. It's one of several offerings to get you in the spirit.

"That's what it's like in Bakersfield, everyone pitches in and comes together. They wanted to be in the show, and it's been a wonderful experience, lifted up by all of these people."

Monty Byrom, Mario Carboni, The Lighthouse Boys, Ernie Lewis, and a long list of musicians and singers joined in to help create this album.

The album release concert begins at 3 pm on Saturday. It will be followed by Johnny Owens and the Bakersfield Sound at 6:30 pm, with a full slate of guest artists.

Tickets are 10 dollars in advance and 15 dollars at the door.

Think of it as one final stocking stuffer.

