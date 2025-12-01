Holiday travel deals are fading fast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Are you booking any last-minute trips to see your family for the holidays? Experts say you need to act now. Waiting even a few more days could mean paying a lot more than you need to.

"Anytime around the holidays, the pricing goes up. Demand goes up, supply goes down, and when that happens, that pricing on those airline tickets will go up," said Julie Salazar-Garcia, owner of The Cruise Port.

Salazar-Garcia, a full-time travel agent, says deals on airfare are hit or miss right now. To find them, you must continually check what's available across different airlines.

"I always say, if you're happy with that price, you better buy it right then and there, because it's never going to be that price again," Salazar-Garcia said.

But she warns that scammers are also active, posing as airlines or cruise lines to steal your money. She says she's run into them herself.

"I go, 'do you work for Royal Caribbean?' they go, 'no', they go, 'well we work with Royal Caribbean' and I said, 'does Royal Caribbean give you a paycheck?' click," Salazar-Garcia said.

When you're booking online, legitimate airlines and cruise lines will clearly indicate that you're on their official website. Salazar-Garcia says one red flag of a fake site is the absence of a physical address.

If you do end up getting scammed, paying with a credit card gives you some protection through your card issuer.

"They are going to ask you a lot of questions, but they are probably going to stand by you," Salazar-Garcia said.

Outside of holiday travel, Salazar-Garcia says Black Friday deals are live for future vacations, but they only last through December 1st, some through December 5th.

If you still haven't booked your holiday flights, stay flexible with your travel days — that's your best chance at finding a reasonable price.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

