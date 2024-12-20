Holiday travel season brings significant delays in the Central Valley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As the holiday travel season picks up, major airports expect significant delays and road traffic increases. Here are some tips for a smoother journey.



Holiday travel season is in full swing.

Significant weather and traffic delays are expected.

Travel and safety tips for a smooth journey.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Holiday travel will be in full effect during this holiday season. California Highway Patrol tells me you should prepare for traffic and weather delays.

This holiday weekend is expected to be filled with travel delays. The California Highway Patrol is urging drivers to be patient on the roads.

DC Williams, is the Public Information Officer with the California Highway Patrol Fort Tejon, and he says, "If you're driving recklessly and you're trying to work your way through traffic, following somebody too close, making quick unsafe lane changes, there's a possibility you're going to be involved in a crash, and that's one thing you don't want to have happen."

Officer Williams says that not only is being patient important, but also paying attention to your vehicle. He says during the winter months, when fog and rain happen, roadways can get slick. Make sure you have good tires, working windshield wipers, and headlights. He recommends taking five minutes to check your car before you go.

"Driving in fog can be dangerous because you can have fog where you can see maybe a mile or half a mile ahead, and then drive right into a patch of fog where your visibility gets cut way down to where you can barely see in front of your car." Officer Williams said.

23 ABC Weather Forecaster Grace Laverriere says, Saturday morning there will be dense fog in the valley, as well as northern parts of California including Merced and Fresno.

However, weather isn’t the only thing you should prepare for this holiday weekend. Officer Williams says to also prepare for traffic.

"We're telling people to leave early. Everybody, even Triple A, and people going to the airport, they’re all going to be leaving early. So that’s really going to impact you. You might need to add an hour, two, or three to your travel time." Offcier Williams said.

California Highway Patrol says to be responsible this holiday weekend and to drive safely.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

