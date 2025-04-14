KERN COUNTY, CA (KERO) — Home in America: Afghan translator for U.S. military escapes war zone, living in Kern County



'Omar' asked that we blur his image and change his voice, still concerned for family members who still live in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden addressed the nation on April 14, 2021, announcing the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the war

'Omar' acted as a translator for US soldiers at a FOB (forward operating base), helping to communicate with residents

He was denied access to the airport in Kabul during the American pullout by the Taliban and was unable to get his family out

They spent more than a year in safe houses before finally crossing the border into Pakistan, arriving in Kern County in April 2023

"I've concluded that it's time to end America's longest war," said President Joe Biden on April 14, 2021, "it's time to bring American troops home."

Four years ago today, President Biden said the drawdown would begin on May 1, 2021, with the last U.S. servicemen leaving by the end of the summer, allowing Afghanistan to govern itself. Many called the withdrawal chaotic, leaving behind billions of dollars of weapons and equipment, along with nationals who helped the U.S. military during the 20-year war.

Bakersfield and Kern County are known for supporting our local military, active duty, and veterans, including those who assist them. A refugee from Afghanistan, his wife, and his child are now living in Kern County. A journey that left the warzone to start a new life in our neighborhood.

"Do you feel safe here? Yes," said a man we will identify as 'Omar'. He asked to have his image blurred and his voice changed, concerned for family members still in Afghanistan. He and his wife, Henne and their child now live and work in Kern County. It's a very different life from the one he left behind. It was 2001 when he said he saw the U.S. military as a boy.

"First time they came in airplanes and helicopters," said Omar, "they dropped bombs and bad guys move, but some were dead." From the beginning of the war, Omar said the Taliban told everyone in his community not to trust or help American troops. "I fight this guy," said the Taliban leader, "and you help him, you live with him. And I kill you guys too." But that didn't stop him from working at a forward operating base (FOB) in the Korengal Valley, one of the deadliest areas of fighting in the war.

"First time I see soldiers, I bring food for them, and like more stuff, like drink and smoke," said Omar. His day-to-day life involved collecting supplies and helping translate for soldiers interacting with locals. And of course, witnessing the casualties of war. "The Marines live over there, and they (Taliban) blew up one truck... I think it had a lot of soldiers dead from that day," said Omar. He eventually started working alongside a U.S. soldier, while at the same time, hiding his identity from the Taliban, with many close calls. He was wounded by a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) in 2013. Another time, he said they were rounding up people who were being placed on a bus, and he was able to slip away. "They killed seven guys on that bus... You were supposed to be on it? No, that was good news, or maybe I'm dead," said Omar.

When President Biden ordered the troop drawdown on April 14, 2021, four years ago, Omar and his wife headed to the airport with papers in hand. "Everybody was scared, they just came to the airport side, because, thinking that soldier, I am safe here, maybe I go inside," said Omar. But he said the Taliban was keeping tens of thousands of people from getting onto the base. "One gate, and they have like 50,000 or 60,000 people, you could see that in the video, they had a lot of video at that time," said Omar, "it was very dangerous, a very bad time."

After that, he was on the run, he said he moved between safe houses while his sponsor worked through the State Department to find a way out. More than a year later, he finally got the word to leave the country. "I go from Kabul to Jalalabad, then cross the border into Pakistan," said Omar. He was able to reach the U.S. Embassy, but still had to wait to make the trip to the U.S., every moment feeling like they would find his family. "I was scared for the Pakistan government too, because we think I'm not safe here, maybe they find me, cross the border, and give me to the bad guys," said Omar.

In 2023, Omar, Henne, and their child finally came to the U.S. and eventually made their way to Kern County. Local military supporters helped to raise the money to get them here, set them up in a home, and find a job. He has since learned English, gotten his driver's license, and bought a car, so he could discover Kern County.

"I love America, I love these people, I love this government too," said Omar, "because we work, and he gave me good support and stuff, so yes, this is my heart, this is my country now." If you'd like to help this family, contact the 'Portrait of a Warrior' gallery on Eye Street downtown at 661-479-5095.

