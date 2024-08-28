HOMELESSNESS 4.0: City prepares to launch next phase of homeless response strategies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Since 2018, the City of Bakersfield has been implementing phases to address our chronic homeless crisis. As Governor Gavin Newsom signs new legislation to expand housing options, the City prepares to enter it’s fourth phase of an on-going plan focused on quality of life, housing, and behavioral health.



In order to try and reduce that inflow, officials are putting more emphasis on creating affordable housing.

According to the July report, so far 210 affordable housing units have been completed with another 227 under construction and 485 in pre-development.

Another big emphasis this year will be reaching back out to faith-based organizations that have shown an interest in coordinating homeless outreach.

“When you compare it to Bakersfield, what I’m going through in Seattle, rent is actually more affordable for a studio in Seattle than it is in Bakersfield,” said Juan Rodriguez, a Bakersfield native currently living in Seattle and studying urban development and housing.

Even though he’s currently living in Seattle, he hopes to one day return to Bakersfield, so he’s keeping an eye on the market.

“Market rate is what is going to drive prices down for people like you and I, working a 9-to-5 trying to get by, that is the bread and butter,” he said.

That’s why Rodriguez attended the Homelessness and Housing Committee meeting Tuesday. Leaders reported on the latest numbers as well as what the next phase of their plan includes. According to City Manager Christian Clegg, the fourth phase focuses on:

- Expanding team hours for responding to homeless calls

- Stronger enforcement

- Behavioral health infrastructure

- Expanded shelter beds

According to the City, the number of shelter beds since 2018 has increased by 708. Vice Mayor Andrae Gonzalez pointed out that in 2019 our unsheltered population was only 643, alluding that the number of beds added to local shelters would have been enough to handle our original unsheltered population had there been little to no increase.

“We have more than enough beds since we started, we just can’t keep up with the inflow,” he said. “I think this is the case we need to make to the public.”

“Housing is clearly one of the top long-term solutions,” Clegg said.

The City is also looking putting $600,000 towards accessory dwelling units and looking to create a registry of landlords looking to take in affordable housing.

Rodriguez said as a resident who’s lived in and out of Bakersfield, he’d like to see more action taken towards building more multi-dwelling complexes.

“We have the numbers right here, the number of multi-family residential units built this year, only 9 units have been built this year,” he said. “I went to North High so I grew up in the suburbs and we don’t really have density.”

