Honor Flight 49 returns to Bakersfield in a celebration fit for a hero

It's a mission to take our local veterans across the country to visit our Nation's Capital.

Family, friends, and supporters crowded into Meadows Field to welcome home the 49th flight on Wednesday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Live music, homemade signs, and American flags wave through the air as over 100 veterans return home from Kern County Honor Flight 49.

Paul Tyree served as search and rescue during the Korean War, from 1952 to 1956.

He said, “The crowd, the amount of people and everything was a big surprise.”

Back then, Tyree was flying in Martin PBM Mariners across the Bermudas.

Wednesday night, Tyree flew back to Bakersfield after a landmark trip to Washington D.C.

“This experience was an amazing thing,” said Tyree. “I mean, we were busy all the time.”

In D.C., the veterans visited the World War II memorial, the Korean War memorial, the Vietnam memorial, and more.

Meanwhile, people from all over Kern County got together to give a grand ‘welcome home.’

Students from Liberty High School started an Honor Flight club back in August.

“It was good,” said Maddie Gadberry, one of the club members. “Lots of tears, but everybody looks so happy and so joyous to be back and have that experience.”

Raising funds throughout the school year, the club is grateful to see the impact during the welcome home gathering.

“It means so much to the vets and it means a lot to us to see what they’ve done and the impact they’ve had on the community,” said Sophie Acosta, another club member. “And getting everyone together is so impactful and incredible.”

And veterans also express their gratitude for the community’s love and support.

“I would like to give a great big thanks to the city of Bakersfield for providing the funds to do this,” said Tyree. “It’s a wonderful thing.”

The 50th Honor Flight is scheduled to take flight this Fall on October 1st.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

