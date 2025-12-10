Honoring a local hero: James Reeve’s floragraph unveiled

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield family is receiving a rare honor — seeing the face of their loved one, an organ donor, featured in the 2026 Rose Parade.

A special moment at Kern Medical for the family of James Reeve, a local organ and tissue donor whose life and legacy continue to save others.

Tania Llavaneras is a Representative of OneLegacy, and she says, "James Reeve from Bakersfield — his life and legacy will actually be honored on the float this year. He's going to be one of 29 float portraits that have been decorated with different spices and grains to reflect his image and the power of life."

OneLegacy unveiled his floragraph — a portrait made entirely of natural materials — that will be featured on the Donate Life float in the upcoming Rose Parade in Pasadena.

Reeve’s family says he was known for his compassion, his sharp sense of humor, and his passion for drag boat racing. In 2016, his life was cut short during a boating event — but his final gift, donating organs, eyes, tissue, and bone marrow, saved and healed countless lives.

Selina Reeve is the Widow of James and she says, "I got to see my late husband and his healthy soul give to many families. And many families had prayed for kidneys. I got to see his heart airlifted to the recipient, and the process was long — but looking back on it, I'm very grateful to God."

Kern Medical leaders and OneLegacy staff stood alongside the family — celebrating a man whose impact goes far beyond Bakersfield.

Scott Thygerson is the CEO, of Kern Medical and he says, "It's extremely meaningful — not just on that one-on-one basis when you think about a person and the value of their life — but because we're a large trauma center, a very busy trauma center, and OneLegacy covers a vast part of California and the services they provide. There are a lot of lives affected all the time."

The floragraph will soon be added to the parade float representing donor families from across the country.

You can see the float at the Rose Parade on January 1, 2026, in Pasadena.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

