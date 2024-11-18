Honoring Delilah: Yoga studio and storefront open doors to community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Hey There Delilah storefront and Flower Child Yoga Dance Studio opened to support cancer fighters and foster healing through compassion, community, and love.



The event featured bounce houses, food and drink vendors, face painting, balloon art, and more.

Nine-year-old Delilah Love, who passed away on July 31st after battling cancer, inspired the creation of these spaces.

All proceeds from the storefront will go toward supporting cancer fighters in Kern County and beyond.

The Hey There Delilah Foundation storefront and Flower Child Yoga and Dance Studio celebrated their grand opening on Saturday, showcasing the support and love that turned a family's vision into reality.

“All of this, it comes from a place of love,” said Stephani Pierce, Vice President of the Hey There Delilah Foundation.

The storefront and studio were opened to honor the legacy of nine-year-old Delilah Love, who bravely battled cancer before passing away on July 31st. The initiative reflects the efforts of Stephanie and Samantha Loya, Delilah’s mother, to channel grief into something meaningful.

“I just wanted to really like bring out my inner Flower Child as I flow through yoga with my beautiful people,” shared Samantha Loya, owner of the Flower Child Dance Studio.

For Samantha, the studio is a way to navigate her grief while also providing for her family.“That’s why I opened up the yoga studio, to help me in my grief journey, but also to help provide for my family now,” she explained.

Samantha and Stephani, best friends, came together to create something beautiful out of tragedy. “We’re like two families that united and made this really beautiful thing that came from tragedy,” Stephani continued.

The grand opening featured bounce houses, food and drink vendors, and activities such as face painting and balloon art. The community turned out in full force, moved by the story behind the event.

“I’ll be totally honest with you, the person that brought me here today was Delilah,” said Melissa Fuentez, who came to support after hearing the family’s story.

Alejandro Ocampo, another vendor, was similarly touched.“I’m the father of a daughter, all under the age of seven. For me, it hit me in the heart,” he said.

Officials with the Hey There Delilah Foundation announced that all proceeds from the storefront will go toward supporting cancer fighters in Kern County and beyond.

“We have a book that I wrote called Hey There Delilah, and if you can’t pick it up here, it’s available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble as well,” said Stephani. “Everything that we sell, we’re just using that money to give it right back to the fighters.”

Both the Hey There Delilah Foundation and Flower Child Yoga and Dance Studio will be open Monday through Saturday, with classes at 5:30 AM, 7:00 AM, 5:30 PM, and 7:30 PM.

