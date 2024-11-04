Honoring loved ones in every brushstroke: The art of Día de los Muertos

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Face painting at the 14th annual Día de los Muertos festival honors tradition and family, transforming festival goers into living tributes to loved ones.



The 14th Annual Día de los Muertos Festival was hosted by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at the Kern County fairgrounds Sunday, to celebrate cultural traditions.

Annaleah Vega, a makeup artist, describes the skull face painting as a symbolic act of resembling the dead to celebrate with them.

Festival proceeds support the Chamber’s scholarship fund and small business academies, contributing to community growth and education.

At the 14th Annual Día de los Muertos Festival, hosted by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, one tradition stands out among the many celebrated: the art of face painting.

“You know, we're sharing our culture through dancing, through music, and through face painting as well,” says Jay Tamsi.

Jay Tamsi, President of Kern County's Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, explains that face painting at the festival serves as a connection to loved ones who have passed. Students from Centennial High School are also participating in the festival, painting faces for children and helping everyone join in the spirit of Día de los Muertos.

“It's just a really neat way to celebrate and get everybody involved,” Tamsi continues.

According to Tamsi, the festival is an expression of vivid colors and intricate designs that bring the community together in a beautiful display of cultural pride and remembrance. And he isn’t alone in seeing the deep meaning behind this art form.

“Color scheme is really big, especially for your loved one. They like the specific color you get that on your face with, with, like, representing the dead. It's like, really nice,” says Annaleah Vega.

Makeup artist Annaleah Vega highlights the significance of each color choice. Each color honors the memory of a loved one, with every design thoughtfully crafted to symbolize life, death, and the enduring bonds between generations.

“It really symbolizes, like, being one with your loved one, because, you know, they've passed on already. So you're also moving into that. Having the face of a skull is really big with the colors, because it's like you're trying to resemble the dead as well. So you can celebrate the day with them,” explains Vega.

Through every brushstroke, she adds, the face painting conveys memories, legacy, and the belief that family connections continue even beyond death.

“Culture-wise, it's about family,” Vega says.

Vega hopes that as people walk through the festival with painted faces, they don’t just wear symbols of Día de los Muertos, they embody their heritage and honor the spirit of the celebration, sharing in its deep cultural significance.

“That is their way of celebrating Día de los Muertos, getting dressed up, getting their faces painted, and their outfits. And so it's just really neat,” Tamsi adds.

Officials with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce noted that all proceeds from the day’s festival will go toward the Chamber’s scholarship fund and small business academies, further supporting community growth and education.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

