BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) —

There was laughter, there were tears but most of all there was love inside the IBEW hall Thursday night as hundreds came out to pay their respects to labor leader Dolores Huerta.

A community coming together in song, prayer and remembrance.

Inside the IBEW walls, family and close friends gathered for a public rosary and vigil honoring Dolores Huerta.

Among those inside was actress Eva Longoria, who says she was personally touched and inspired by Huerta.

“She told me before I was famous she said, amiga one day you’re going to have a voice so make sure you have something to say,” said Longoria. “Even though she was this huge icon, she had a way of making you feel like you mattered.”

For family, the evening was an opportunity to reflect on the woman behind the movement, not just the labor leader so many know, but the mother, grandmother and loved one they knew personally.

“To my cousins, you’re all special, you’re all unique, you’re all beautiful and she made us all feel like favorites so I love you and I hope we all stick together,” said granddaughter Dennen Huerta.

While those closest to Huerta gathered inside, her influence could be felt well beyond these walls.

Outside, the tribute continued through culture and tradition, as Aztec dancers performed in honor of Huerta.

While they may not have been inside the hall, many reflected on the example that Huerta set.

“She set an example, she would be pointed at as an example of how you can start with absolutely nothing against the greatest forces and still achieve your goals,” said attendee John Perez.

Attendee Lorena Magaña added, “It was always about the people and for the people it wasn’t about you know her image. It was always about doing what was right.”

As the vigil came to a close, attendees were invited inside to approach Huerta's casket, which was placed at the front of the hall.

Some paused, others bowed their heads, each taking a moment to say goodbye in their own way.

A final goodbye to a woman whose legacy will continue to live on through the people she inspired.

Day two of remembrances will take place Friday, November 20. Including a interfaith memorial service and going into a celebration of life.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

