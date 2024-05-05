Hope in Motion: Bakersfield's Annual Relay For Life

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Communities unite in support of Relay For Life, raising funds, honoring loved ones, and fighting back against cancer.



Bakersfield's Relay For life, ranked as the sixth largest nationwide.

Bakersfield continues to maintain its position among the nation's top 10 Relay For Life events.

Relay For Life runs until May 5th at the Kern County Fairgrounds.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Community members gather to honor, cherish memories, and make a difference in the fight against cancer at the annual Bakersfield Relay For Life.

“No one should be alone going through this going through cancer,” says Estrella Anaya.

Estrella Anaya, a member of Links For Life, a nonprofit breast cancer support services organization, shared her journey as a two-time cancer survivor. She told me her ongoing participation in Relay For Life, is not only to support friends and those facing a new cancer diagnosis but also to find comfort in the collective support.

She tells me her concern about the disease's occurrence among younger generations, and urges people with a powerful message.

“Don’t wait till you’re 40 or 50 like they say you should you know if something doesn’t feel right then be your own advocate and go get checked out,” continues Anaya.

I also spoke to another member for Links For Life, their president, Pricilla Bacus.

Pricilla tells me when she was battling cancer a lot of organizations like the American Cancer Society helped her not only get better, physically, but mentally as well. She too noted the touching sight of individuals coming together, especially for those newly diagnosed with cancer.

“Very emotional the first year to walk that first lap and i know it was for may 23 years ago now i am just here for the support of the other girls and it’s just to see that so much love here everywhere there’s not a bad person out here at all,” says Pricilla.

Relay For Life runs until May 5th at the Kern County Fairgrounds,

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

