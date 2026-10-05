Hot weather doesn't stop Kern County families from enjoying rides and fun at the final day of the fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fair wrapped up Sunday, drawing families out for the final day despite the hot weather.

Erin Sceales was at the fair with her family and said the heat was not going to stop them from having fun.

"Well, I'm excited. This is the first bear that we've come to in about four or five years. It's the hottest day, of course. But we're excited."

Sceales said she was glad the fair offers something for everyone because it allows every family member to join in on the fun.

"Our eldest. She is off doing things with her other adult, you know, teenage friends, and then we're able to separate and come here for the little kids and ride the little rides. So, it makes it easier for everybody. I like that."

Her kids already had in mind the rides they wanted to go on.

"Littest is two so he's excited about the boat there's a train ride the elephant ride so we're looking forward to seeing what they're interested in this is their first time."

Phelicia Palmer said she goes to the fair every year with her loved ones and is excited that her grandchildren will now get to enjoy the fair.

"We came because we had to work and stuff, so we had to come on the last day. Bring the kids out, let them start experiencing. I brought her last year, too, so it's her second year, but it's the baby's first year. But we're just trying to give them wonderful experiences."

Palmer said the fair does a great job making it easy for the whole family to enjoy themselves.

"It's really good because all babies need to enjoy from six months to 18 to whatever, you never too old to have fun."

Many fairgoers I spoke with said they can't wait for next year's Kern County Fair.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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