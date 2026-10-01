House Speaker Mike Johnson rallies in Bakersfield to back Congressman Valadao's reelection campaign

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — House Speaker Mike Johnson came to Bakersfield to support Congressman David Valadao in his reelection campaign, drawing around 200 supporters to a rally on California Avenue.

Valadao is running for reelection against Democratic challenger Randy Villegas in California's 22nd Congressional District, which includes parts of Kern County.

Johnson highlighted Valadao's background in agriculture as central to his candidacy.

"Congressman Valadao is a farmer. He grew up on a dairy farm. He knows those interests," Johnson said.

With Kern County's agriculture industry generating roughly $8 billion annually, voters are looking ahead to hearing Valadao's priorities if he returns to the House.

Johnson said Valadao's campaign is a continuation of the work he has already done during this and previous terms, including efforts to expand water access for Central Valley farmers.

When asked about banning fossil fuels, Johnson described what he sees as the economic consequences of those policies.

"Banning fossil fuels is not going to make gas and oil prices go down. It will make them exponentially worse," Johnson said.

While Valadao did not speak directly about his reelection bid, Johnson expressed gratitude for the opportunity to support a candidate he says is working to improve life for people across the Central Valley.

As Election Day nears, Bakersfield is expected to see more high-profile visitors. On Sunday, Senator Bernie Sanders is expected to attend a rally for Democratic challenger Randy Villegas.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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