Housing authority reaches agreement with Bakersfield for $1.4 million housing project

The CityServe Elevate Apartments project will create 48 permanent housing units on F Street with funding from the city's Housing and Urban Development Department award
The Housing Authority of Kern County has reached an agreement with the City of Bakersfield for $1.4 million to support the CityServe Elevate Apartments project.

The project will create 48 permanent housing units at their site on F Street in Bakersfield.

Funding for the project comes from the city's award of $5.46 million in HOME-ARP funds from the Housing and Urban Development Department.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

