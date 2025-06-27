Housing authority reaches agreement with Bakersfield for $1.4 million housing project

The Housing Authority of Kern County has reached an agreement with the City of Bakersfield for $1.4 million to support the CityServe Elevate Apartments project.

The project will create 48 permanent housing units at their site on F Street in Bakersfield.

Funding for the project comes from the city's award of $5.46 million in HOME-ARP funds from the Housing and Urban Development Department.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

