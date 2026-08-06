How Bakersfield turns river water and groundwater into safe drinking water for residents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield residents rely on two main sources for their water: groundwater and the Kern River. Before either reaches a tap, it goes through an extensive treatment process designed to meet safety standards year-round.

Communities like Arvin have previously dealt with contaminated groundwater. Raul Barraza, the Arvin Community Service District general manager, said new wells have made a significant difference.

"Being able to drink out of the tap that provide clean drinking water to the community is you know God sent," Barraza said.

At the Northwest Bakersfield Water Treatment Plant, Kern River water is processed before it reaches residents. Donald Fowler, a manager at the plant, said the treatment begins with pre-treatment barriers that remove iron and manganese, followed by filters that clear out organisms and particles.

"Inspections and testings are daily. We do it everyday at this plant to ensure that we meet the guidelines 365 days of the year," Fowler said.

After several rounds of filtering and testing, the water is stored in a 3-million-gallon tank before being delivered to customers.

Gary Witcher, a California Water Services operations manager, said the mission is straightforward.

"The whole purpose is to maintain a safe supply of drinking water for the residents and the community," Witcher said.

Witcher said it is an honor to serve the community that raised him and to give back one of the most essential resources — clean water.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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