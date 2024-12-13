How much could Kern's special elections cost?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Even though Vince Fong vacated his assembly seat in pursuit of congress, his name still appeared on the presidential election ballot for the district. Fong won a seat in congress, and declined to take the oath of office for the assembly. So a special election will now be held to fill the vacancy.



According to Kern County elections, the cost for this special election will be an estimated $900,000 but that's not the only special election that would cost the county.

As for the Greenfield Union School District's Area C Trustee Board race, Kern County Auditor-Controller and Registrar of Voters Aimee Espinoza said if a special election for this race happens, it would cost around $28,000.

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a special election will be scheduled for April 28 to fill the vacancy in Assembly District 32 — left vacant by former Assemblyman and now Congressman Vince Fong. The primary for the special election will quickly be here on February 25, but that may not be the only special election Kern County sees shortly.

In the Greenfield Union School District's Area C Trustee Board race, 108 ballots were mistakenly assigned, resulting in the incumbent Ricardo Herrera losing to challenger Mercy Pena by eight votes.

There's still questions as to whether that election will happen or when, as the district's legal counsel said they are still working with county counsel to reach a resolution.

California Secretary of State Shirley Weber said in this case, while a special election is the best course of action, it's still unclear whether a special election would run with only the two candidates who previously faced off, or if it would open the race to others.

"I think that would be left to the courts to resolve as well, to repeat the election as it was," Weber said.

As for candidates in the 32nd District Assembly special election, one person has already filed: Bakersfield businessman and entrepreneur Stan Ellis.

The filing period for the assembly race runs from December 19 to January 2.

If a candidate in the special election primary wins more than 50 percent of the vote, that candidate will be declared the winner and there will be no runoff afterward.

