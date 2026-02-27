How safe are storage units? Bakersfield families say thieves are stealing more than property

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Sentimental treasures and memories are being taken from Bakersfield families by people they once called neighbors, all for a quick payday.

Raquel Rodriguez and her daughter, McKaylan Rios, were victims of storage theft last month. It happened at Darrel's Mini Storage on the 3200 block of Calloway Drive.

"Everything that I had there was pretty much for my children. They never had their dad. These things that I've collected I wanted them to keep so they would have a piece of their father," Rodriguez said.

Since the theft, both Rodriguez and Rios say they are scared to leave their home or their personal items for too long. What shocked them was learning they were not the only family affected.

"To my surprise I didn't realize that this was so common in this area. I actually connected with another neighbor who had her storage broken into. We exchanged information, I gave her the details of my case and she did the same. It was so eerie how it seemed like it was the same perpetrator," Rodriguez said.

According to investigators, the suspects obtained the storage unit information after originally breaking into Rios' car while she was working out. Rios says thieves have no idea how deeply their actions impact victims.

"You just don't know their situation. You don't know how they worked to get those things or what they had to go through. Maybe the car that they broke into and the items they violated. You never know if that was their only source of living in Bakersfield. We don't live in a cheap state, so for some people this is how they get by," Rios said.

When I contacted the Bakersfield Police Department, it became clear this was not an isolated incident — it was a troubling pattern steadily intensifying over the past seven months with over 60 cases.

The numbers tell a compelling story: 12 cases in August, 10 in September, 11 in November, a sharp drop to 6 in January, and 7 in February. The reports came from community members who felt deeply violated, their cherished memorabilia stolen — irreplaceable pieces of their history ripped away.

Even after moving to a different storage unit, Rodriguez says the experience continues to affect her daily life.

"Even though we have moved storages, it is still something that plagues us every day. But every time I do have to go to my doctor's or whatever, I am afraid to leave my home. Thinking that will be the day they come here," Rodriguez said.

At this point, Rodriguez says all she wants is to get her husband's items back.

"If they have it in their hearts to return it. Or even if they sold it to let me know where it is so I can go get it. Because those are things we will never get back," Rodriguez said.

This remains an active investigation. The Bakersfield Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 661-305-5433.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

