How Socktober makes a difference for homeless veterans

I’m Raquel Calo, your neighborhood reporter, here at the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery, one of the designated drop-off locations for Socktober. This important initiative invites donations of new socks, thermals, gloves, or beanies, helping homeless veterans across Kern County stay warm this winter in a simple yet impactful way.

“Regardless of why someone became homeless, they still serve our country and they deserve to be warm during the winter, and so all of us are working together to honor all of those veterans,” says Justina Howell, the founder of Socktober.

Five years ago, Justina started Socktober in Taft, and it has since blossomed into a countywide effort, with cities across Kern County now participating.

“We’ve accepted everything from beanies to gloves to Under Armour-type thermals. Anything that would keep someone warm. We're steering away from jackets and blankets mainly due to storage issues,” Justina explains.

On average, the month-long sock drive collects over 3,000 pairs of socks each year.

“The donations go to the California Veterans Assistance Foundation, so they go out into the streets and make a difference,” Justina adds.

Donations can be dropped off at several locations, including Bakersfield Community Healthcare, Brookdale Senior Living, Portrait of a Warrior, Solstice Senior Living, Mossman's Kitchen, and Taft College.

“We have a more diverse group participating this year. It’s taken five years to get to this point, but it just keeps getting bigger and bigger,” Justina shares.

One of the new businesses stepping up as a drop-off location is Zingo’s Café. Co-owner Michael Meier invites the community to contribute.

“You’re more than welcome to come down. We've got a box that’s almost full. We’d like to fill it up again, so come on down to Zingo’s Café and let’s fill it up!” says Michael.

The sock drive for homeless veterans runs until October 31st. If you’d like to make a monetary donation, you can do so here at the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery. Join us in making a difference this winter!

